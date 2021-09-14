Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS PECET Hall Tickets 2021 released on pecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:01 PM IST
TS PECET Hall Tickets 2021: Mahatma Gandhi University has released the hall tickets of Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS PECET-2021). Candidates who have applied for the TS PECET 2021 can download their hall tickets on the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The physical efficiency test is scheduled begin on September 30. Its result will be declared one week after the last day of the test, as per the official schedule.

"Physical efficiency test shall be conducted on one date, for 3 events i.e., one run (100 M), one jump (High Jump/Long Jump) and one throw (Shot Put). Skill test in games shall not be conducted", reads the official notification.

The TS PECET-2021 will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2021-2022 for seeking admission into B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.

Direct link to download TSPECET-2021 hall tickets

How to download TS PECET 2021 hall tickets:

Visit the official website of TS PECET 2021 at pecet.tsche.ac.in

Under 'Application' section, click on the link that reads, " Download Hall Ticket" 

Enter registration number and select date of birth. Click on 'Download Hall ticket" link.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

TS PECET is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of TSCHE, Hyderabad.

