Home / Education / Admissions / TS PGECET 2021 counselling registration deadline extended till October 25
TS PGECET 2021 counselling registration deadline extended till October 25

The TS PGECET is held for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch / M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (P.B.) courses. Candidates can register at http://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in till October 25.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Telangana TS PGECET counselling registration deadline has been extended till October 25, as per an update available on the official website Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification (as per guidelines) for TS PGECET admissions can now be done till October 25. 

The TS PGECET is held for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch / M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (P.B.) courses.

“All candidates are required to register online at http://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in from 04th October 2021 to 25th October, 2021 and furnish all information in the application form. All the entries should be correct, and the candidates are responsible for any incorrect entry,” the exam notice reads.

“All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs.1,200.00 (Rupees: One thousand two hundred only) and Rs. 600.00 (Rupees: Six hundred only) in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’,” it adds.

The verified list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed on the website on October 28.

telangana
