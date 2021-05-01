Home / Education / Admissions / TS PGECET 2021 registration date extended, here’s how to apply
TS PGECET 2021 registration date extended, here’s how to apply

TS PGECET 2021 registration date extended till May 7, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of TSCHE on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
TS PGECET 2021 registration date extended, here’s how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the last date to register for TS PGECET 2021. The last date has been extended up to May 7, 2021, on account of the difficult situation relating to COVID19. The official notice can be checked on the official site of TSCHE on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2021. The admit card will be released by the Council on June 10, 2021, and will be available till June 18, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay 1000/- as application fees if belonging to other categories and 500/- if belonging to SC/ST/PH categories.

TS PGECET 2021: How to apply

The steps given below will help the candidates to apply for the exam easily.

• Visit the official site of TS PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on application fee payment and make the payment of fees.

• Fill in the application form and check the payment of status.

• Once done, click on confirmation link and download the page.

• Print the filled-in application form for further need.

Osmania University conducts TS PGECET 2021 exam on behalf of the TSCHE, for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate), for the 2021-22 academic year.

