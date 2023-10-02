TS PGECET Counselling 2023 list of provisionally selected candidates releasing today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the list of applicants who have been provisionally selected for phase two of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling 2023 today September 2. Candidates will be able to check the list of selected candidates on the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates have to report at the concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee Receipt (Phase II) from October 3 to October 7. Candidates must submit two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the respective colleges, one set is meant for submission to the office of the Convener.

If the candidate cancels his/her admission after the first phase, the full tuition fee will be refunded. 50% of the amount after the final phase and before the cutoff date notified for cancellation in allotment order and 100% thereafter.

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Provisionally allotment list

Key in your login details, if required

Check the TS PGECET 2023 provisionally selected candidates list

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

