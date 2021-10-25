UCEED registration deadline extended till October 31 check details here
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the last date of registration for UCEED 2022. The last date of registration with the regular fee has been extended till October 31. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date of online registration with a late fee is till November 5.
Here is the direct link to apply for UCEED 2022
The UCEED 2022 admit card will be released on January 8, 2022. The UCEED 2022 examination will be held on Sunday, January 23 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon.
Follow the steps given below to register for UCEED 2022 through the official website
UCEED 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website for IIT Bombay UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2022 Registration link
Key in all the required details
Login using the registration id and password created
Fill in the UCEED 2021 online application form
Upload all required documents
Pay the application fee