Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / UGC has declared 24 institutes as fake universities: Dharmendra Pradhan
admissions

UGC has declared 24 institutes as fake universities: Dharmendra Pradhan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self styled institutes as fake universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday in a written reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:49 PM IST
UGC has declared 24 institutes as fake universities: Dharmendra Pradhan (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self styled institutes as fake universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday in a written reply to a question a in the Lok Sabha.

To the question on what action has been taken by the government against such universities, the Education Minister said, "Show Cause Notices/Warning Notices are issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees when any self styled institution is found/noticed functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956."

He also said the UGC issues public notices about the fake universities in newspapers and writes letters to State Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to take action against such universities located in their jurisdiction.

Among the 24 fake universities in the country, seven are operating in Delhi, eight in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha and West Bengal and one each in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fake university
TRENDING NEWS

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section

Sassy dog hilariously argues with dad to put away laptop and let him sit on lap
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE Board 10th Results 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
CBSE 10th Result
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP