UGC urges Universities to promote Apprentice/ Internship degree programs

University Grants Commission, UGC has urged the universities and other higher institutes to promote Apprentice/ Internship degree programs in their curriculum. The Commission has asked the Higher Education Institutions to offer Apprentice/ Internship embedded Degree program for embedding apprentice/ internship in general degree programmes offered by the Universities.

The official notice reads, “As you are aware, in line with the Budget Announcement of 2020-21 and with the objective of making the fresh graduates employment ready with necessary knowledge, competencies and attitude, the UGC Guidelines form Higher Education Institutions to offer Apprentice/ Internship embedded Degree Programme for embedding apprenticeship/ internship in general degree programs offered by the Universities have been developed.”

The Commission has further also requested the Universities to share the relevant information in case they are offering such apprenticeship/ internship embedded degree programmes on the google form. The link of the google form is available on the official notice shared by UGC. The last date to submit the information is till October 10, 2021.

The Apprenticeship-embedded degree and diploma programmes were announced in Union Budget 2020-21 to improve the employability of students. Ex-Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in August had launched the UGC guidelines to offer internship-embedded Degree programs.