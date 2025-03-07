University of Sheffield invites applications for its MSc Health Economics and Decision Modelling course

The University of Sheffield, UK, is inviting applications from interested candidates for its MSc Health Economics and Decision Modelling course starting in September 2025. The course aims to help students learn how to model, analyse and evaluate healthcare interventions so they can make informed public health decisions.

About the course:

Through this course, students can develop the theoretical and analytical skills they need for a career in the growing field of health economics. The course aims to help students learn how to model, analyse and evaluate healthcare interventions so they can make informed public health decisions, informed University of Sheffield.

This course is about evaluating the efficiency, cost-effectiveness and clinical outcomes of healthcare resources – from new drugs and public health initiatives to diagnostic tools and screening programmes.

Students can study economics concepts that are key to understanding the healthcare sector and explore the process of conducting economic evaluations, modelling the cost-effectiveness of healthcare interventions, and carrying out health technology assessments.

The course also covers medical statistics and evidence synthesis in the context of clinical trials and how mathematical modelling and simulations inform healthcare decision-making, mentioned the press release.

There is also training in research methods for students who do the MSc programme, a three-month research project based on the models and healthcare problems they’ve studied.

Course Duration: 1-year full time

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should be holders of a three-year/ 4 bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised university in a relevant technical module or a Medical degree.

Degrees in the following subject areas are accepted: Computer Science, economics, industrial engineering, management science, operational research, pharmacy, physics, statistics, systems and control engineering.

Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee Details:

Overseas (2025 annual fee): £29,030

Scholarship Details:

The University of Sheffield offers 75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships for the 2025 entry. Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £10,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2025. The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria. The deadline for scholarship applications is 1 pm (UK time) on May 12, 2025, informed the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

