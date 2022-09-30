UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University have started the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling. The phase 1 registration for rank 1 to 75,000 have commenced on the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

The counselling round will have four phases. Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to participate in counselling. The counselling will be done from Rank 1 till the end plus left over. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for Phase 1

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site at cdn3.digialm.com.

Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and follow the necessary steps.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase 1 registration will be conducted from September 30 to October 7, 2022. The choice allotment will be done on October 8 and allotment will be done on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from October 10 to October 13, 2022.

