UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2021: Schedule released, to begin from September 17

Lucknow University has released the UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2021 schedule. The counselling would begin from September 17 onwards for Phase 1. Candidates who have appeared and qualified the UP B.Ed JEE examination can check the complete schedule on the official website of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

Phase I counselling will be conducted for Rank 1 to Rank 75,000. The opening date of registration is September 17 and the closing date is September 20, 2021. Phase 2 counselling registration will begin on September 25 and will end on September 28, 2021. Phase 2 counselling will be for Rank 75001 to Rank 200000.

Phase 3 counselling will be conducted for Rank 200001 to 350000 and Phase 4 will be conducted for 350001 to till the end. The Phase 3 counselling registration will begin on October 1 and will end on October 3, 2021 and Phase 4 counselling registration will begin on October 5 and will end on October 8, 2021, as per the official schedule.

This year the counselling schedule has been delayed of the delay in the declaration of results. The counselling will be held entirely online. The candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college once their seat is finalized, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

The process has been planned in three phases to accommodate the choice of college and preference of the maximum number of students. The counselling fees are ₹750/- and the advance college fees are ₹5000/.