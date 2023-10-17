UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for stray round releasing today at upneet.gov.in

Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result on October 17, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for stray vacancy round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for stray round releasing today(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The allotment letter can be downloaded from October 18 to October 20, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The security money is ₹30000 for government medical or dental colleges, ₹2 lakh for private medical colleges and ₹1 lakh for private dental colleges is mandatory to be deposited online by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.

