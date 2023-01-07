UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round schedule for BDS course released

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has released UP NEET UG Counselling schedule for mop up round. The mop up round schedule has been released for BDS course. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP at upneet.gov.in.

The online registration for mop up round started on January 6 and will close on January 7, 2023. The merit list will be announced by the Directorate on January 7 or January 8, 2023 and online choice filling can be done from January 9 to January 11, 2023. The results of seat allotment can be done on January 11 or January 12, 2023. Candidates can download the allotted letter from January 12 to January 14, 2023.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to apply for mop up round

To apply for the mop up round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG Counselling mop up round link available on the home page.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here

