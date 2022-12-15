UP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result today at upneet.gov.in, here’s how to check

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP will release UP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result on December 15, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the results through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 18, 2022. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result: How to check

Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The merit list was released by the Council on December 9, 2022 and the choice filling link was active till December 13, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

