UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 released, check here

Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:10 PM IST

UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has released UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.

The allotment letter can be downloaded by candidates from November 9 to November 13, 2022. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result

UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process and payment of security fees link was activated on November 1, 2022. The choice filling link was available from November 3 to November 7, 2022. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of UP NEET.

