UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule out, registration begins today

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has released UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule. The Round 2 counselling dates can be checked by all candidates through the official site of official site of UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.

The registration process will begin today, November 11 and will close on November 14, 2022. The security money can be deposited from November 11 to November 15, 2022. The merit list will be released on November 14, 2022 and choice filling can be done by candidates from November 16 to November 18, 2022.

As per the official notice, the result will be declared on November 20 and 21, 2022. Candidates can download the allotment letter from November 21 to November 24, 2022. Candidates can apply through simple steps given below.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply for Round 2

Visit the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Step -1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’.

Key in your NEET UG 2022 application number, roll number, captcha code and click on submit.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling registration fee.

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Official Notice Here

