UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray vacancy round registration begins today at upneet.gov.in

Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round. Candidates can apply for the round through the official site of DGME, UP at dgme.up.gov.in or through upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray vacancy round registration begins today

The last date for registration of stray vacancy round is till September 24, 2023. The deposition of registration and security money can be done from September 22 to September 24, 2023. The online document verification will be done from September 23 to September 25, 2023.

Those candidates who have not been allotted any seat through the first, second and mop up round of counselling of UP NEET UG 2023 are eligible to apply for stray vacancy round. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to register themselves by depositing the registration fee of ₹1000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME, UP.

