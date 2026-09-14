The Uttar Pradesh government will begin the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration on September 14, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Round 2 can check the schedule on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration to begin today at upneet.gov.in, check complete schedule here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The link to apply for Round 2 will be activated at 5 pm today and will close on September 17 at 11 am. The merit list will be released on September 17, 2026.

Dream of IIT Madras without JEE? Class 12 students can apply for non-campus BS degree programs

The Round 2 choice filling will begin on September 17 and will close on September 19, 2026. The seat allotment result will be released on September 21, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in Round 2 can download the allotment order from September 22 to September 25, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} IIT Madras begins registration for School Connect program, classes 9 to 12 can apply UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Madras begins registration for School Connect program, classes 9 to 12 can apply UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 2 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To apply for Round 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of fee and click on submit. Once done, download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before depositing the security amount, candidates should check their eligibility for counselling themselves.

The security amount for counselling for UP NEET UG 2026 will be payable online as follows: 1. Rs. 30,000/- for government sector colleges 2. Rs. 2,00,000/- for private sector medical colleges and 3. Rs. 1,00,000/- for private sector dental colleges.

Candidates who were unallocated/admitted/received free exit facility from the first round of counselling will not be required to deposit the security amount again to participate in the second round of counselling.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to get admission in the seat allotted to them through the second round of counselling in government and private sector medical/dental colleges, otherwise the entire security amount deposited will be confiscated. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the third round of counselling only after depositing the security amount again.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.

Round 2 schedule