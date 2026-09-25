Director General, Medical Education and Training will release UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 on September 25, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 2 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 releasing today at upneet.gov.in, here’s how to check

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The allotment letter can be downloaded from September 26 to October 1, 2026.

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The seat allotment in the second round of counselling shall be made on the basis of the round merit list.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have registered for Round 2 can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates must secure admission to a seat allotted through the second round of counseling for government and private medical/dental colleges. Otherwise, their entire security deposit will be forfeited. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the third round of counseling only after depositing the security deposit again.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to get admission in the seat allotted to them through the second round of counselling in government and private sector medical/dental colleges, otherwise the entire security amount deposited will be confiscated. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the third round of counselling only after depositing the security amount again.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.