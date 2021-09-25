Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPCET 2021 Counselling: Registration for UG/PG courses begins today

UPCET 2021 Counselling registration begins today, September 25, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPCET Admissions on upcet.admissions.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has started the registration process for UPCET 2021 Counselling from September 25, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can apply online through the official site of UPCET Admissions on upcet.admissions.nic.in.

The counselling will be conducted for admission to B.Tech, M.Tech (Integrated), B.Tech (AG) B.Des./ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B.Voc/ MBA (Integrated)/ MBA/ MCA (Integrated), B.Tech/ B.Pharm. (Lateral Entry) courses. The counselling is conducted in five rounds by the University. Students are required to register themselves for the counselling process using their application number and enrollment number. 

The Registration Fee for counselling is Rs. 1000/-. The fee paid for registration for counselling by the candidate, after the allotment of seat will be forfeited and will not be refunded under any circumstances, even if the candidate does not report for the admission to the allotted institutions.

The allotment of seat through counselling will be carried out strictly in accordance with the merit of the candidate in, subject to the order of preference given for the seats and availability of seat in the category.

Earlier, the counselling registration was scheduled to begin on September 16, which was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The varsity did not disclose the actual reason behind the postponement. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPCET. 

