UPCET 2021 exam dates released on nta.ac.in, check complete schedule here
admissions

UPCET 2021 exam dates released on nta.ac.in, check complete schedule here

UPCET 2021 exam dates have been released by NTA. The examination will be conducted in September. Candidates can check the complete schedule on nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:21 AM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UPCET 2021 exam dates on August 11, 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test will be conducted from September 5 and 6, 2021 across the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the complete schedule through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in different shifts on both days for various courses. On September 5, the examination will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 4 pm to 6 pm and on September 6 the examination will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm, as per the official schedule.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted in June and then again in August, but was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. The scores of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021 will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU. Also, the scores will be used to fill the vacant seats after JEE Mains counselling is over in the state.

Topics
national testing agency education competitive exams
