Uttarakhand schools to resume online classes from July 1

ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced that classes in schools will resume via online mode from July 1 (Thursday), in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said JL Sharma, Joint Secretary.

The summer vacation of students in government, semi-government and private schools ended today.

In an order issued by JL Sharma, he has directed the Director General of School Education to resume classes online until new guidelines for COVID-19 are issued.

The summer vacations in schools started on May 8 in Uttarakhand.

As per the data issued by Union Health Ministry, Uttrakhand has 2,245 active cases of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, the state reported 3,30,593 recoveries and 7,095 deaths. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
