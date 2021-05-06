VITEEE 2021 exam dates released on viteee.vit.ac.in, check details here

Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE 2021 exam dates. The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021. The examination will be conducted on online remote proctored mode. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of VIT on viteee.vit.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till May 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate). Candidates born on or after July 1, 1999 are eligible to apply for the exam.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of VITEEE on viteee.vit.ac.in.

• Enter the registration details to register online.

• Now login to the account using the login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Upload the necessary documents.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates is based on the rank secured through Computer Based Test / Qualifying exam mark. The selected candidates will be called for online / onsite counselling based their ranking.

Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE 2021 exam dates. The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination will be conducted on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021. The examination will be conducted on online remote proctored mode. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of VIT on viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till May 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate). Candidates born on or after July 1, 1999 are eligible to apply for the exam. How to Apply To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. • Visit the official site of VITEEE on viteee.vit.ac.in. • Enter the registration details to register online. • Now login to the account using the login details. • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. • Upload the necessary documents. • Click on submit and your application has been submitted. • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The selection of candidates is based on the rank secured through Computer Based Test / Qualifying exam mark. The selected candidates will be called for online / onsite counselling based their ranking.