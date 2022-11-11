Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / VITEEE 2023 registrations begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, know how to register

VITEEE 2023 registrations begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, know how to register

admissions
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:53 PM IST

VITEEE 2023 registration started at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2023 registration started at viteee.vit.ac.in.
ByHT Education Desk

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore has begin the registration process for VITEEE 2023. Candidates can fill the VITEEE application form 2023 on the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The registration process for VITEEE 2023 will end on March 31, 2023.

According to the official website VITEEE 2023 is scheduled to be held between April 15 and April 21, 2023.

VITEEE 2023 Application Form: How to register

Visit the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Register and fill all the required details

You will receive user name and password on the registered number

Now, Log in using credentials

Upload documents, pay the application fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
vellore institute of technology ug admission form
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP