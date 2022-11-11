VITEEE 2023 registrations begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, know how to register

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore has begin the registration process for VITEEE 2023. Candidates can fill the VITEEE application form 2023 on the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The registration process for VITEEE 2023 will end on March 31, 2023.

According to the official website VITEEE 2023 is scheduled to be held between April 15 and April 21, 2023.

VITEEE 2023 Application Form: How to register

Visit the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Register and fill all the required details

You will receive user name and password on the registered number

Now, Log in using credentials

Upload documents, pay the application fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in for updates.