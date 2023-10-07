WB NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for stray round releasing today at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC will release WB NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result on October 7, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for stray vacancy round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the stray round can check the result through the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for stray round releasing today

The result will be announced after 4 pm. The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute with requisite original documents, college requisite fee and bond can be done from October 9 to October 10, 2023.

WB NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on WB NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for stray round can started on September 30 and ended on October 1, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.

