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WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 released at wbcap.in, admission begins today

WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 has been released. The admission process for all allotted candidates will begin today, June 9 onwards. 

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 02:25 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Department of Higher Education, West Bengal has released the WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 on June 9, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the phase 1 counselling round can check the merit list through the official website of WBCAP at wbcap.in.

WBCAP Merit List 2026 for Phase 1 released at wbcap.in, admission begins today(Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official schedule, the admission against seat allotment will be done from June 9 to June 15, 2026. The publication of institution-wise and course/ programme-wise seat allotment in the upgrade round will be done on June 20, 2026.

The admission against seat allotment in the upgrade round is from June 20 to 23, 2026. The physical verification of admitted candidates at the institution level is from June 27 to July 4, 2026. The classes will commence on July 6, 2026.

Direct link to check WBCAP Merit List 2026

WBCAP Merit List 2026: How to check

All the registered candidates can check the merit list through these simple steps given below.

 
department of higher education west bengal education
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