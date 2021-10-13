Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE 2021 round 2 seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here
admissions

WBJEE 2021 round 2 seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here

WBJEE 2021 second seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates can check the direct link here.
WBJEE 2021 second seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the result of the second round of seat allotment for JEE Main and Architecture. Candidates can check the seat allotment result for JEE ( Main ) and Architecture at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can view the seat allotment result for round 2 JEE( Main ) and Architecture seats here

WBJEE 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage click on link give to check the second seat allotment list

Enter registration type

Key in your WBJEE Roll Number and Password

Your WBJEE Counselling 2021 result of seat allotment will be displayed on your screen.

Download and keep the copy for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee wbjeeb.nic.in wbjeeb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KEAM 2021 first phase seat allotment released at cee.kerala.gov.in, link here

AP-RCET 2021 registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply till Oct 31

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for ODL, UG, PG courses

ICMAI CMA foundation exam registration begins at icmai.in, exam on January 2
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP