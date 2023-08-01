Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result today on wbjeeb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 01, 2023 10:30 AM IST

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment results will be published on the board's website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to announce seat allotment result for the first round of WBJEE counselling today, August 1. Candidates who have applied for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes through WBJEE 2023 will get WBJEE 2023 seat allotment results on the board's website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result releasing today (wbjeeb.nic.in)

Mock seat allocation results based on choices filled-in by candidates was displayed on July 27. After that, they were allowed to modify and lock their choices by July 28.

After WBJEE 2023 round 1 seat allotment result is announced, selected candidates have to make payment of the seat acceptance fee between August 1 and August 5. They will also have to report at the allotted institutions for document verification and admission during this time.

On August 8, the board will announce seat allotment results for round 2 of WBJEE counselling. The admission process under this round will end on August 11.

WBJEEB will also conduct a mop-up round, which will begin on August 14. For further information, check the counselling schedule here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
wbjee result admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP