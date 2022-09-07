WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, check here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The seat allotment result will be available to candidates till September 12, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will be done from September 7 to September 12, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of WBJEEB.

