What is Google's new AI Essentials course? Here's all you need to know about this latest online programme!

It is a fact that artificial intelligence is rapidly taking over all sectors of the world – from education to workplaces. Many professions today prefer candidates who have suitable knowledge about AI, a prime reason why job-seekers around the world are taking up courses on AI and machine learning as a stepping stone for a successful career. Enrolment for the Google AI Essentials course started from October 2, 2024, Check out important details about the course. (Photo credits: grow.google/screenshot)

Now, there are several certification courses on AI offered by institutions across the globe – both online as well as on-site, which can aid individuals excel in their chosen field of work. One such course is the newly introduced ‘AI Essentials’ by tech giant Google.

Also read: Google internship 2025: Here’s all you need to know about software engineering winter intern, 2025, how to apply & more

What is the Google AI Essentials course?

Google describes its new AI Essentials as a course that will enable learners to use generative AI tools to help speed up daily tasks, make more informed decisions, and develop new ideas and content at workplaces.

During the 10 hours of self-paced study, participants will also learn how to write effective prompts and use AI responsibly by identifying its potential biases and avoiding harm.

Notably, the Google AI Essentials course does not require participants to have any prior experience. They can start from the beginner level and will be taught by AI experts at Google.

Also read: BITS Pilani and Impactsure Technologies collaborate for pioneering AI research

At the end of the course, participants are expected to learn four key skills which are as follows:

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Prompt Engineering

Large Language Modules (LLMs)

Generative AI

Additionally, candidates will also get a certificate which they can share with their prospective employers or network.

The five modules of the course

The AI Essential course is divided into five modules, each with its own specific focus areas and study elements. These include:

Introduction to AI (1 hour): This module focuses on the basics of Generative AI and how can it be useful while performing tasks in the workplace. It consists of 11 informative videos, 4 readings, 2 assignments, and 1 plugin. Maximize Productive with AI Tools: (2 hours): Here, participants will be given an overview of the important role humans play in the effective use of AI, as well as understand the types of workplace tasks one can augment with AI. Additionally, they will be able to determine if AI is right for a given task and how to use AI to accelerate workflows. This module includes 11 videos, 5 readings, and 3 assignments. Discover the Art of Prompt Engineering (2 hours): This module will allow participants to incorporate prompting techniques, such as few-shot prompting, into their work. They will be able to write clear and specific prompts and produce outputs that help accomplish workplace tasks at the end of the module. There are 9 videos, 5 readings, 3 assignments, and 1 plugin in this module. Use AI Responsibly (1 hour): Here, participants will learn how to apply a framework of AI harms to sample workplace scenarios and recognize the security risks of using AI in the workplace, thereby gaining an understanding of how to use AI responsibly and effectively. It includes 8 videos, 2 readings, and 1 assignment. Stay Ahead of the AI Curve (2 hours): Participants will be taught how to develop their skills within the current and emerging AI landscape and stay up-to-date with future AI developments. This module includes 9 videos, 4 readings, 3 assignments, and 1 plugin.

Also read: University of Strathclyde announces faculty of science scholarships for online master’s programmes, details here

Enrolment underway:

The enrolment for Google AI Essentials commenced on October 2, 2024, wherein over 6 lakh candidates have already applied.

Course fee:

The total fee for the course is ₹2,435.

Direct link to apply:

Candidates interested in applying for the course can click on this direct link to apply.

For more details on the course, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Grow with Google.