University of Strathclyde announces faculty of science scholarships for online master’s programmes, details here

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is offering the faculty of science scholarship for online master’s students - January 2025. Scholarships of £1,800 have been made available for new students applying for any one of the online programmes in the 2024-2025 academic year, beginning January 2025. University of Strathclyde is offering faculty of science scholarships for online master’s programmes. (Shutterstock)

The online master’s programmes under the faculty of science are as follows:

MSc Applied Statistics

MSc Applied Statistics in Health Sciences

MSc Applied Statistics in Finance

MSc Applied Statistics with Data Science

The scholarship will be provided as a £600 award for student’s tuition fee in each of the three years of study, or a £900 award in each of the two years of study, subject to academic progression.

According to a press release issued by the university, the scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate outstanding academic performance and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.

Furthermore, the scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis. The university advises candidates to submit their applications soon as scholarships will be allocated early in the application cycle.

Here are some key facts about the scholarship:

Number of scholarships: Up to 10

Value: £1,800

Deadline: 12 December 2024

Helps with: Tuition fees

Duration: 2/3 years

Who is eligible for the scholarship?

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must ensure the following criteria are met:

Should be a new student holding an offer of admission for an online MSc in the Faculty of Science commencing January 2025.

Students should be self-funded. Those students who receive full scholarships from a government office or embassy are not eligible.

Once selected, candidates will be notified within four weeks of submitting a scholarship application form.

It may be mentioned here that students selected for the scholarship may need to engage with online student ambassador activities during their study, such as supporting online student recruitment activities.

How to apply

The applicant should be a new student holding an offer of admission for a Faculty of Science Masters online programme for January 2025.

Such applicants will be sent a link to the application form to complete either by email or in their offer letter.

For more related information, visit the official website.