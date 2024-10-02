University of Strathclyde announces faculty of science scholarships for online master’s programmes, details here
The scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate outstanding academic performance. Read details below.
The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is offering the faculty of science scholarship for online master’s students - January 2025. Scholarships of £1,800 have been made available for new students applying for any one of the online programmes in the 2024-2025 academic year, beginning January 2025.
The online master’s programmes under the faculty of science are as follows:
- MSc Applied Statistics
- MSc Applied Statistics in Health Sciences
- MSc Applied Statistics in Finance
- MSc Applied Statistics with Data Science
Also read: Education in Ireland Fair being held from September 28 to October 6
The scholarship will be provided as a £600 award for student’s tuition fee in each of the three years of study, or a £900 award in each of the two years of study, subject to academic progression.
According to a press release issued by the university, the scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate outstanding academic performance and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience.
Also read: Study in UK: Window to apply for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship 2025 closes on Oct 15, check important details here
Furthermore, the scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis. The university advises candidates to submit their applications soon as scholarships will be allocated early in the application cycle.
Here are some key facts about the scholarship:
- Number of scholarships: Up to 10
- Value: £1,800
- Deadline: 12 December 2024
- Helps with: Tuition fees
- Duration: 2/3 years
Who is eligible for the scholarship?
To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must ensure the following criteria are met:
- Should be a new student holding an offer of admission for an online MSc in the Faculty of Science commencing January 2025.
- Students should be self-funded. Those students who receive full scholarships from a government office or embassy are not eligible.
Once selected, candidates will be notified within four weeks of submitting a scholarship application form.
It may be mentioned here that students selected for the scholarship may need to engage with online student ambassador activities during their study, such as supporting online student recruitment activities.
Also read: All about the University of Leeds’ scholarships for Indian students & its uncommon programs
How to apply
- The applicant should be a new student holding an offer of admission for a Faculty of Science Masters online programme for January 2025.
- Such applicants will be sent a link to the application form to complete either by email or in their offer letter.
For more related information, visit the official website.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News