With over 5,000 programs on offer at Ireland’s higher education institutions, the country is gradually becoming the preferred study abroad destination for Indian students. The number of Indian students in Ireland has grown 10 times in 10 years – from about 700 in 2013 to more than 7,000 in 2023, and will soon touch 10,000. Currently, there are around 9,000 Indian students enrolled at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Education in Ireland Fair being held from September 28 to October 6(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Understanding the drivers motivating Indian parents to send their children abroad for education

Irish higher education institutions are ranked amongst the best in the world. The country is also well known for its student-friendly and safe environment. In the 2024 Global Peace Index, Ireland is ranked second in the world.

Understanding the drivers motivating Indian parents to send their children abroad for education

Enterprise Ireland manages the ‘ Education in Ireland ’ national brand, which promotes Irish Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to international students globally. It facilitates academic partnerships, offers guidance on studying and living in Ireland, and promotes the country's rich educational heritage, innovation, and research capabilities, positioning Ireland as a leading destination for world-class education.

With Education in Ireland Fair scheduled to be held in in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Bengaluru (September 28-October 6), in an exclusive interview Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager - India & South Asia, Education in Ireland, talks of various programs, partnerships with Indian academic institutions, and Education in Ireland’s various initiatives for targeting Tier 2 & 3 cities.

Also read: Struggle is real: Grad student shares why it is difficult to get a job in Canada, says you got to keep trying your luck!

What are the most preferred courses picked by Indian students?

STEM courses, especially in Big Data, software engineering, and cyber security, have been in demand, thanks to Ireland's strong technology and innovation sectors. Indian students at postgraduate level often choose tech-related courses such as AI, Cyber Security, Data Analytics. There is also a strong interest in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, food technology, and the emerging area of sustainability.

On the business side, many students opt for digital marketing, management, MBA and international finance. Ireland is also a very good option for students wishing to develop careers in the areas of law, nursing, and hospitality.

What are Education in Ireland’s initiatives for targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India?

Initiatives are being made in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to help bridge the information gap to promote Irish HEIs and Ireland as a premier destination for education. This includes an annual school tour organised by Education in Ireland or regular cohort visits to cities like Kanpur, Coimbatore, Lucknow, Jaipur and Dehradun. We are keen on building relationships with schools, universities and counsellors in these cities so as to better reach out to students and their parents on opportunities to be had in Ireland.

How is Ireland addressing the needs of Indian students?

Irish higher educations have international support services that are in place to meet the needs of international students - be it for settling in, counselling, career services, peer mentorship and more. Pre-arrival orientations in India before students leave for Ireland, and orientations in the first week of arrivals help them have a smoother transition. Institutions often connect students through Facebook groups or on WhatsApp so they have some level of comfort and kinship before they travel. Clubs and societies are open for all international students, and countless Indian students have joined the Indian Societies or created new clubs around their culture. Indian festivals like Holi are celebrated on campus. Some institutions also have multi-faith prayer rooms.

Also, international (non-European Union) students can avail of a 1-2 year ‘stay-back’ visa in Ireland after graduating.

Read More: University of Windsor announces delegation visit to India, aims to strengthen Indo-Canadian academic ties

What are the ongoing and existing academic partnerships between India and Ireland?

There are over 20-30 existing collaborations between Indian and Irish institutions. These are either institution-wide MoUs or academic and research collaborations between schools like Engineering, Science, Design and Law. There are also articulation agreements as well as exchange programs for students and faculty in Hospitality and Pharmaceutical sciences, to name a couple.

What are the financial assistance and incentives for Indian students?

The Government and higher education institutions offer some merit-based scholarships to international students though they are limited in number and can be competitive.

The Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship supports high-calibre international students who wish to study at master’s or PhD level in Ireland. The program is funded by the Government of Ireland in partnership with Irish higher education institutions and managed by the Higher Education Authority. Under the initiative, 60 scholarships are awarded each year for one year of full-time study. Many Irish universities and colleges offer scholarships specifically for international students based on merit. These scholarships target individuals across undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and can offer a scholarship from €2,000 up to half the tuition fee off. Furthermore, research scholarships are also offered on a need-to-need basis.

The best way to know more about scholarships is to explore the websites of Irish higher education institutions directly that provide detailed information about available scholarships, eligibility criteria, and application procedures.

Education in Ireland Fair schedule:

New Delhi: September 28: The Lalit, 12-4 pm

Pune: September 29: Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel,

Mumbai: October 1: The St Regis Mumbai, 1-5 pm

Chennai: October 5: Taj Connemara, 12-4 pm

Bengaluru: October 6: Taj MG Road, 12-4 pm

Registration link: https://bit.ly/4cY8YX3

No registration fee.

Additionally, there will be a seminar conducted on the study visa application process,presented by the Irish Visa Office, in all five cities a half hour before the fair begins