Study in UK: Window to apply for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship 2025 closes on Oct 15, check important details here

The Ministry of Education is accepting applications for the Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the scholarship can submit their applications on the official website of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) at cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk. Candidates must also apply via the Ministry of Education’s SAKSHAT Portal. The application window for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship 2025 ends on October 15. Apply before deadline. (Photo credits: cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/screenshot)

It may be noted here that the application window will close on October 15, 2024.

Notably, the CSC will only fund one year taught Master's programme, excluding MBA degrees.

About eligibility criteria:

Candidates interested in applying for the Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship should meet the following eligibility requirements:

The Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship is open only to candidates who are citizens of India and permanent residents of the country.

Additionally, candidates must be available to start academic studies in the UK by September/October 2025.

Candidates must have secured at least 60% marks in their undergraduate degree by September 2025.

The candidate should be unable to afford to study in the UK without a scholarship.

Applicants must provide all supporting documentation in the required format.

The applicant should receive an admission offer from a UK university listed on the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission’s website by October 31, 2024.

Selection process:

As per the CSC, applications will be considered based on the following selection criteria:

Academic merit

Quality of research proposal

Potential impact on the development of the candidate’s home country.

Benefits provided by the scholarship:

Airfare: From home country to the UK and return at the end of the award. However, the CSC will not reimburse the cost of fares for dependants, nor the cost of journeys made before the award is confirmed.

Tuition fee: Will cover the full cost by agreement between the CSC and the UK university. The candidate will not be liable to pay for any part of the tuition fee.

Stipend: Living allowance will be provided at the rate of £1,378 per month, or £1,690 per month for those at universities in the London metropolitan area (rates quoted at current levels).

Will provide warm clothing allowance, where applicable.

Will provide a study travel grant towards the cost of study-related travel within the UK or overseas.

In case a candidate has children and is widowed, divorced, or a single parent, a child allowance of £590 per month for the first child, and £146 per month for the second and third child under the age of 16 will be provided if their children are living with them at the same address in the UK.

In case candidates claim a disability, a full assessment of their needs and eligibility for additional financial support will be offered by the CSC.

The CSC website states, “Applicants can expect to hear the outcome of their applications by July 2025. We will contact all applicants by email and they should ensure all folders of their email accounts are monitored, including junk mail and spam folders. A scholarship offer may be withdrawn if a candidate is emailed but does not respond within a specified time.”

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSC.