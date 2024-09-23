IIM Lucknow, IIT Kanpur to offer joint programme in Healthcare Management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have entered into an agreement to jointly launch a postgraduate programme in Healthcare Management. Professor Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow, and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur signed the agreement(Handout)

The collaboration between the two institutes aims to address the growing need for healthcare leadership by integrating management principals with advanced medical technology, IIT Kanpur said in a press statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Professor Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow, and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Shukla said, “We are thrilled to partner with IIT Kanpur to bring forth a program that combines the strengths of management and technology in addressing the complex challenges of the healthcare sector.”

"We believe this joint program will foster innovative solutions that can significantly improve healthcare management in India and globally," she added.

The PGP in Healthcare Management will serve professionals from various fields, including healthcare workers and doctors in public hospitals, IIM Lucknow informed.

Upon signing the MoU, Prof Agrawal said, “…The postgraduate joint degree program in Healthcare Management is a key component of our Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology initiative, which seeks to enhance the integration of medical technology and innovation into our curriculum. By leveraging the strengths of both institutions, we are positioning our graduates to address the pressing challenges of healthcare with a holistic and forward-looking approach.”

The joint program will collaborate closely with IIT Kanpur's Centre of Excellence in Digital Health, working with international institutions critical to India's healthcare landscape, IIM Lucknow said.

IIM Lucknow anticipates that this partnership will enhance healthcare management education and research, helping to create professionals capable of contributing to a stronger, more innovative healthcare system in the country.