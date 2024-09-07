Student sneaks into IIT Kanpur lecture, viral video captures hilarious outcome

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are renowned for their rigorous academics, but a recent viral video offers a rare glimpse into the lighter side of life on campus. Shared by the popular Instagram page "IIT Meme Cell," the clip showcases a hilarious moment from an IIT Kanpur classroom that has left viewers both nostalgic and entertained. A viral video from IIT Kanpur shows a student sneaking into class late, sparking laughter as the professor jokingly probes the situation. (Instagram/@iit_memecell)

The lighter side of IIT life

In the video, titled "Guy Trying to Enter Late in Class at IIT Kanpur," a student sneaks into a lecture hall through a side door, hoping to go unnoticed. As he attempts to blend into the crowd, his stealthy entrance quickly catches the attention of his amused classmates, whose giggles give away the situation.

The professor, noticing the commotion, addresses the class with a smile. "Did something else happen that I did not notice?" he asks, with a knowing grin. The students respond with a chorus of laughter and affirmations. Oblivious to the boy hiding behind a wall, the professor continues, “Somebody entered the classroom, is it so?” Just as the tension peaks, the boy makes a swift escape, leaving the entire room in stitches.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has since garnered over 110 lakhs views and countless reactions on social media.

Social media reactions

A user named Sai Aditya, who claimed to be present during the class, commented, “We are supposed to be inside by 4:05 PM. The instructor jokes about monitoring the doors, and this situation was no different. The whole lecture hall is visible to him, and no one escapes his vision."

Another user, Amala, humorously reminisced, "I used to give attendance for myself and two others in different voice tones whenever they were absent. We’d scoot through the back door after that!"

The video has struck a chord with many, reminding alumni of their own playful moments in the classroom. As one user, Keerthana Kashyap, fondly put it, "I miss sitting in a class like this with 70 others, laughing in sync."