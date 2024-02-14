Teacher rushes to break up a fight between students. Then this happens

A group of students planned an interesting prank for their teacher that left him smiling. The teens executed their surprise by pretending to fight in front of the teacher. A video of the scene was shared on social media and is likely to melt your heart into a puddle. The image shows a teacher trying to break up a fight between his students. (Instagram/@class12drams)

The video is shared on an Instagram page dedicated to a class at Gandaki Boarding School in Nepal. “Dear Sujan sir, Happy birthday. Thank you for always going out and beyond to give the best for us, thank you for being our friend, thank you for making us feel like a big chaotic family. We have learned so much from you, much more than the pages of any textbook could ever teach us. This prank might have gone a little overboard, but your effort clearly shows how much you care for each of us. Sending bouquets of love and flowers, Section D,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a teacher entering the classroom and some students informing him that others are fighting with each other. Instantly, the teacher rushes to break up the fight. However, it turns out that the students were faking it and they did it to surprise the teacher on his birthday. The video ends with him getting a bouquet and lots of hugs from the students.

Take a look at this heartwarming video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, the video has gone crazy viral with over 24 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the students?

“Mr Sujan I don't know who you are but I can say your career as a teacher is successful,” praised an Instagram user. “This is so wholesome! They say that there are only two people in the world who would want you to succeed more than them in life. They are your parents and your teachers,” added another.

“That's the magic of good teachers... they make the world a better place, but sadly teachers' jobs are still underrated (I feel),” joined a third. “The best thing that I saw today,” expressed a fourth. “Such a rare sight! The purity of a good teacher and obedient students is the best which is missing from most schools these days. Glad to see there are teachers like Sujan sir,” wrote a fifth.