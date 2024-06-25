A student got ‘too honest’ with heart diagram, the internet can’t stop laughing: Viral video

Let’s face it: most of us have had difficulty drawing a heart diagram in school, and if given the option, we have always attempted the other question in the exam. However, one student faced the challenge head-on and got “too honest” while answering it. A screengrab of the same has been doing the rounds on Instagram, leaving people laughing hard. Viral: The student's heart diagram with the names of the girls he liked and loved. (Instagram/@_memes_connection)

The now-viral video shows that the student humorously wrote the names of the girls - Haritha, Priya, Pooja, Namitha and Roopa - instead of naming the chambers of the heart. He didn’t stop there and went on to describe the functions of the heart in relation to the girls.

For Priya, he wrote that “she was always chatting with him” and that he “liked her”. She has a place in his left atrium.

He described Rupa as very “beautiful and cute”. She used to text him on Snapchat, and he kept her in his left ventricle.

Namitha is a student’s neighbour who has “long hair and big eyes”. She also has a place in his heart.

While Haritha is his classmate, who occupies his right atrium, Pooja is his ex-lover, whom he can’t forget. She is in his right ventricle.

Watch the heart diagram below:

The diagram, since being shared on May 13, has gone crazy viral with over 64.3 million views and more than one million likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments below:

“At least he knows the heart has four chambers,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Bro is trying to forget his ex.”

“Well-drawn, though,” said a third Instagram user.

A fourth commented, “Student rocked, teacher shocked.”

“Lol. Bro is too honest,” expressed a fifth.