BITS Pilani and Impactsure Technologies collaborate for pioneering AI research

BITS Pilani joined hands with Impactsure Technologies Private Limited, an AI/ML-powered intelligent document processing and analytics SaaS company to facilitate research collaboration. The focus will be on advanced analytics solutions, intelligent information, and document processing, and will foster business-academic collaboration to support innovation and technology growth.

The MoU aims to focus on leveraging the power of both Large and Small Language Models (LLMs and SLMs) to develop new software for Enterprises and the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof Soumyo Mukherji, Director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, Co Soumyabrata Chakraborty the Registrar of BITS Pilani, and Dharmarajan Sankara Subrahmanian, Founder and CEO of Impactsure, who is also a BITS Pilani alumnus (Batch of 1990-95).

“Returning to my alma mater for this collaboration is a proud moment. At Impactsure, our core purpose is to Interpret Information, Intelligently and Insightfully. We have been at the forefront of revolutionizing information & document processing with analytics using AI/ML technologies. This partnership with BITS Pilani will accelerate our mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions to enterprises and BFSIs globally," said Dharmarajan, Founder and CEO of Impactsure.

“Our collaboration with Impactsure reinforces BITS Pilani's unwavering commitment to advancing research and innovation in fields like AI and machine learning. By combining academic rigor with industry-driven solutions, we aim to create an environment where technology can be developed and used to solve real-world problems. We look forward to a fruitful and progressive outcome to our collaboration and look forward to working closely with the Impactsure team," said Prof Soumyo Mukherji, Director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus.

The partnership will involve joint research projects, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and opportunities for students and faculty to collaborate with Impactsure on projects that could reshape how industries approach information and document processing, analytics, and digital transformation, mentioned the press release.

