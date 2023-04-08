When will NEET PG counselling 2023 begin? Here's what we know

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 was announced last month. Next, candidates who have qualified in the entrance test have to apply for NEET PG counselling to secure a postgraduate medical seat.

When is NEET PG 2023 counselling? Check updates(HT File Photo)

Since there is no consolidated NEET PG counselling process for state quota seats, candidates have to check websites of respective state authorities for information on this regard. For 50% all India quota (AIQ) seats, NEET counselling is likely to begin on July 15.

During a hearing of the NEET PG postponement plea ahead of exams, the centre had told the Supreme Court of India that it wants to start the NEET PG counselling process from July 15.

This year, the cut-off date for completion of internships is August 11.

Those who do not complete internships by July 15 and are without certificates will be allowed to participate in the counselling process provisionally, the centre had said.

The detailed schedule and information bulletin of NEET PG 2023 counselling for AIQ seats will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on mcc.nic.in.

As announced by NBE, NEET PG 2023 cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses is 291 for general and EWS categories. For general-PwBD candidates, the cut-off is 274 and for SC, ST and OBC candidates (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC), it is 257.

