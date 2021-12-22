XAT Admit Card 2022 releasing today, exam on January 2

The Xavier School of Management will release XAT Admit Card 2022 on December 22, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of XAT on xatonline.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 2, 2022 in 81 cities across India for BM, HR, Ex-PGDM (General) and FPM. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

XAT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card”.

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

XAT admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who will appear for the exam should carry the admit card to the exam centre. The admit card should have candidate’s signature same as on the attendance sheet at the exam hall.

XAT 2022 result will be declared on January 31 and the score cards will be available for download till March 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of XAT.