Yogesh Singh, new Delhi University V-C, takes charge today

Yogesh Singh is set to take over as the 23rd vice-chancellor of Delhi University on Friday. Singh, 55, was till this week the vice-chancellor of the Delhi Technological University (DTU), a post he has held since 2015.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh said, “My primary agenda will be holding discussions with stakeholders on existing issues. A total of 251 (teaching) positions have been advertised and we will start the recruitment process as soon as possible. As far as the new academic session is concerned, we will do it gradually, after taking everyone into confidence.”

Singh’s predecessor Yogesh Tyagi was suspended by the Union education ministry in October last year over charges of “dereliction of duty and lack of commitment” following a high-stakes tussle for the post.

Tyagi’s suspension order had also mentioned that under his administration, the process “to fill up teaching posts” was delayed. After Tyagi’s exit, DU pro-vice-chancellor PC Joshi was appointed acting V-C and he worked on the recruitment and promotion process.

Before joining the Delhi government-run DTU in 2015, Singh served as director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (now known as Netaji Subhas University of Technology) between 2014 and 2017. Between 2015 and 2017, he had charge of both DTU and NSIT.

Between 2011 and 2014, he also served as vice-chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat. Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Aligarh, completed his MTech in electronics and communication engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, Haryana, and went on to get his PhD in computer engineering from the same institution.

Welcoming the new V-C, DU teachers’ association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray said, “DU has so many constituent colleges and departments and it is different from DTU’s structure. Governance at both these levels has to happen carefully. We would also want the new vice-chancellor to focus on issues of absorption of ad hoc teachers and also on establishing Covid care centres on campus ahead of a possible third wave of the pandemic.”