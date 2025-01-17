After Patna HC order, Bihar State University Service Commisison cancels interview

Bihar State University Service Commisison (BSUSC) had to cancel the interview scheduled on January 15-16 for the subjects Ancient Indian History & Archeology/Culture/Asian Studies till further orders in the light of the Patna High Court order. The court had passed the order on January 10 throwing some posers at the commission and on Wednesday the cancellation notice was issued by the commission. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Commission had on January 3 published a list of 185 shortlisted candidates for interview with cut-offs as per reservation roster. The court had passed the order on January 10 throwing some posers at the commission and on Wednesday the cancellation notice was issued by the commission.

In the petition, the petitioners had challenged “if the Commission, after commencement of the recruitment process, can change the eligibility criteria midway by allowing 11 additional subjects based on the report of three members expert committee dated January 1, 2024, in addition to three subjects”.

The advertisement was published on September 21, 2020 with three subjects - Ancient Indian History & Culture, Ancient Indian History & Archaeology and Ancient Indian & Asian Studies.

In course of the hearing, the counsel for the commission sought two weeks time to satisfy this Court that such addition of subjects will not amount to change in the eligibility criteria midway through the recruitment process.

However, the commission thought it wise to put on hold the interview for the subjects under judicial scrutiny. The next date of hearing in the matter is January 27.

The appointment process of the commission has always been caught in legal wrangles in Bihar and often stretches to several years. The situation is no different this time.

Earlier this month, the commission had to quash the appointment of a candidate in sociology after discrepancies were highlighted by several candidates and were found to be true. They had also written to the Governor, Chief Minister, Education Minister and others, demanding cancellation of result.

In their petition, they also raised questions over the marks obtained for Ph.D, research etc. other petitions have also been filed in the court challenging the award of marks for research and Ph.D.

“There is also a pattern in the way marks for interview have been awarded, with those having high score in academics getting poor marks in interview to miss the bus, and that also needs to be looked into. The marks awarded in the interview are the prerogative of the experts, but there should not be a pattern,” said an aspirant.

For only one post in the Rural Studies subject also, the result had to be amended after the HC order. A backward class candidate in the unreserved category, Shashi Gupta was selected almost two years after the result. She had challenged the process citing anomalies.

The single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma had in December 2022 stayed the appointment of assistant professors due to ambiguity on reservation roster and issue of adjusting backlog vacancies. The stay was lifted in April last year.

BSUSC had advertised 4,638 vacancies of assistant professors in 52 subjects on September 23, 2020, just ahead of the announcement of state assembly elections. Till the HC stayed the appointment prices, 461 candidates had been appointed.

Bihar legislature had passed the Bihar state university service commission Act in 2017 to vest the power of recruitment back in the commission, which was earlier dissolved in 2007. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar government had constituted the commission in February 2019, but it has struggled to complete one recruitment since then despite growing vacancies in state’s universities.