Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 shortly. Candidates who have appeared for first year and second year examination can check the result through the list of websites given below.

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 11 and Class 12 board examination in the state. The examination was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted across the state by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. The list of websites to check the results are given below. Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2022 Live Updates

AP Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: List of websites to check BIEAP result

<strong>bie.ap.gov.in</strong>

<strong>examresults.ap.nic.in&nbsp;</strong>

The results have been announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. The press conference was conducted at Fortune Murali Park Hotel (Old Kandhari), Bandar Road, Vijayawada. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the other related details on BIEAP.

