e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP ECET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP ECET results 2020 declared at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

AP ECET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP ECET results 2020.
AP ECET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP ECET results 2020: The JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the results of AP ECET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2020 examination was conducted on September 14, 2020. The provisional answer keys were released on September 15 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 17, 2020.

Direct link to check AP ECET results 2020.

How to check AP ECET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the AP ECET 2020 section and click on the link that reads, “Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP ECET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff
Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff
Cremated Hathras victim to avoid violence: UP govt before Supreme Court
Cremated Hathras victim to avoid violence: UP govt before Supreme Court
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20
Alwar gang-rape case: 4 sentenced for life; 1 gets 5 yrs
Alwar gang-rape case: 4 sentenced for life; 1 gets 5 yrs
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in global survey assessing public perception of government response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in global survey assessing public perception of government response to Covid-19
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In