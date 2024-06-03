AP TET Results 2024: Scores awaited on aptet.apcfss.in, latest updates and steps to download here

The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) results, which have been on hold for nearly three months now, are expected to be released soon on the official website aptet.apcfss.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores by visiting the website by entering their ID number and date of birth as login credentials. AP TET Results 2024: Scores awaited on aptet.apcfss.in.

It may be mentioned here that the AP TET results were scheduled to be released on March 14, which was postponed owing to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in Andhra Pradesh in line with the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. An ECI letter dated March 30, 2024, informed that the declaration of AP TET results and the conduct of the AP TRT (Teachers Recruitment Test) or AP DCS exams was deferred till the operation of the Model Code of Conduct in the state.

A message on the official website also reads, “Candidates may note that the TET Results will be Announced after clarification from Election Commission.”

Notably, the AP TET exams were held from February 27 to March 9, 2024, by the School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh. Following this, questions, answers, and provisional answer keys were released ahead of the final answer key.

While an official date of results has not yet been released by the department, it is now expected that the AP TET results will be out soon, particularly with the general elections in 2024 concluding on June 4.

Meanwhile, candidates must note that the cut-off pass percentage for AP TET has been set category-wise. These are as follows:

Open category (OC): 60 percent or above marks.

For BC: 50 percent or above.

For SC, ST, differently-abled (PH), and ex-servicemen candidates: 40 percent.

Candidates will be able to check the AP TET Results 2024 when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the examination website, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the home page, find and open the AP TET results link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download the AP TET result.

