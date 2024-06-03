SSB Odisha TGT 2024: These candidates must download admit card again

State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has informed Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment examination candidates that due to technical issues, the paper timings of the examinations scheduled on June 7 have been mentioned incorrectly on the hall tickets or admit cards released previously. Those who downloaded the admit cards between 1 pm and 6 pm on June 1 must do it again, the board said. SSB Odisha TGT 2024: Revised admit cards released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates who will take the examination for Trained Graduate Teachers (Arts, PCM, CBZ), Hindi Teachers, Classical teachers (Sanskrit), Urdu Teachers & PETs posts must download their revised admit cards from ssbodisha.nic.in.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There is no change in the paper timings for exams scheduled on June 7, it clarified.

“This technical issue has been corrected. Those candidates who had downloaded their Hall Tickets (Admit Cards) during that period are advised to download their Hall Tickets (Admit Cards) once again wherein the correct timing of different sittings of Examination has been reflected. It is again clarified that there is no change in the timing of the Examination already notified,” the board said.

SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024: Two hall tickets were issued to some candidates; some were unable to download previously

Further, the board added that some candidates for the TGT (Arts) post from the Bhubaneswar Zone have been issued two hall tickets or admit cards with two different roll numbers. Such candidates can ignore one hall ticket and roll number and use the other one to sit for the examination.

The board also mentioned that due to technical issues, the admit cards of some candidates were not issued previously on the SSB website. The notice dated June 2 said such candidates will be able to download it after 24 hours by entering mobile number and password as displayed on the application form.

“In case of any failure to download the Hall Ticket by adopting this method, they are advised to e-mail their application form to SSB: ssbdeptofhe@gmail.com for necessary action at this end,” the board said.