OJEE Odisha Result 2024 out, direct link to check on ojee.nic.in

OJEE Result 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the result of the state-level entrance examination – OJEE 2024. Candidates who have appeared in it can check their scores on ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com. Direct link and other details are below.
This year, 65742 candidates registered for OJEE, and 56047 appeared. Overall, attendance at the exam was 85.25 per cent.
A total of 56000 candidates have been mentioned in the OJEE 2024 rank list, the board said.
OJEE 2024 was conducted for admission to various Technical and Professional courses – LE-TECH (Dip), LE-TECH (B.Sc.), B. PHARM, MBA, MCA/M.Sc (Comp. Sc.), INT. MBA, LE-PHARM, M.PHARM, M.ARCH, M.PLAN, M. TECH, B.CAT running in different government and private institutes/universities of the state.
The entrance exam took place on May 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in computer based mode.
Next, the committee will hold the common counselling for admission to the above-mentioned courses using the OJEE 2024 scores. The detailed schedule and further information will be shared on odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in.
Along with OJEE results, the committee has also shared the names of subject-wise toppers.
OJEE 2024 toppers' list
B. PHARM: SAGARIKA DASH 2
LE-TECH. (Diploma): BILTU MANDAL
LE-TECH. (B.Sc.): SRIKANTA KUMAR MISHRA
LE-PHARM: BIBHUTI BHUSAN ACHARYA
MBA: SURYAKANTA PRUSTY
MCA/M.Sc. (Comp. Sc.): BRAHMANANDA MOHARANA
INT. MBA: SHASWAT DASHMISHRA
B. CAT in Cinematography and SR & SD: PADMASTITA MOHANTY
B. CAT in Film Editing: RISHIDEV MOHANTY
M. PHARM PADMALAYA MISHRA
M. ARCH: ANKIT BISWAL
M. PLAN: PRATYUSH DAS
MTech courses
Civil Engg: RABINDRA SAHU
Electrical Engg: PURBIPRIYA NAYAK
Mechanical Engg: GOBINDA NAYAK
Comp. Sc Engg: IT AKASH KUMAR DAS
Electronics & Comm. Engg: SOUMYA PRAKASH SUTAR
Chemical Engg: RINKU NAYAK
Metallurgical Engg: TUSHAR KANTA DAS PATTANAYAK
Environmental Engg: SUBHAJYOTI MARIK
Biotechnology: ANKITA KUMARI RATH
Plastic Engg: SUCHISMITA PRIYADARSHINI
Textile Engg: NIRLIPTA SAHOO
