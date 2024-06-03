Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared CUSAT CAT Result 2024. The All India Common Admission Test results can be checked by candidates on the official website of CUSAT CAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in. CUSAT CAT Result 2024 declared at admissions.cusat.ac.in, check ranklist here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the results, the rank lists have also been released by the University for all courses.

Shivram S has topped in B.Tech course followed by Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil in Rank 2 and S Harikrishnan in Rank 3.

CUSAT CAT Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Click on CUSAT CAT Result 2024 rank list available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course they want to check the rank list.

Click on submit and the rank list of the specific course will be displayed.

Check the rank list or search via roll number or name.

Once done, check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUSAT CAT 2024 was held on May 10,11 and 12 for admission to various UG and PG programmes in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUSAT CAT.