APEPDCL JLM Recruitment 2019: 2859 Energy Assistant vacancies notified, application process begins

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:45 IST

Power Distribution Company Of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL) has invited online applications from eligible male candidates to work as Energy Assistants (Junior Linemen Grade-II) in village/ward secretariats in various districts of the state. There are a total of 2859 vacancies to be filled through this process. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per the actual requirement.

Application Dates:

The application process has started and the last date to apply is August 17 till 11.59pm. Also, the last date of fees payment is August 17, 2019 (7pm).

Eligibility:

AGE:

Candidates should not be of less than 18 years of age and not more than 35 years of age as on July 1, 2019. There is relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST and BT candidates.

Qualification:

A candidate should be Class 10 pass with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade or intermediate vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring and Contracting (EWC) on par with Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW and SEA) from a recognized Institution/Board.

Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. One of the important eligibility criteria for the job is that the candidate must be a citizen of India and resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Reservation for locals:

There is reservation for local canddiates in the job. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari) and Eluru (West Godavari) will be regarded as local area. (check details in notification)

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the APEPDCL website or ) gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in(or) http://59.144.184.105/JLM19/

Candidates should go through the official notification to know details like eligibility conditions, selection process, how to apply and fees payment etc. Go to the official website to apply online.

Note: Visit the official Website of APEPDCL regularly for latest news and updates on the recruitment process.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 11:40 IST