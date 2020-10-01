e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Registration process begins at aps-csb.in, here’s direct link to apply

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Registration process begins at aps-csb.in, here’s direct link to apply

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aps-csb.in on or before October 20, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army Public School Recruitment 2020.
Army Public School Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: The Army Public School (APS) on Thursday invited online applications for the recruitment of PGT (Post Graduation in the subject concerned), TGT (Graduation with the subject concerned), and PRT (Graduation) teachers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aps-csb.in on or before October 20, 2020.

“The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years the number of total vacancies in different categories were 2315 & 2169 respectively,” reads the official notification.

An online screening test will be conducted on November 21 and 22, 2020. Candidates who will qualify the screening test will be eligible to appear for interviews, evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

The admit card for the recruitment examination are tentatively scheduled to be released on November 4, 2020. The results for the screening test will be tentatively announced on December 2, 2020.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 500.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In