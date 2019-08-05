At IIT tech exhibit, researchers provide simple solutions for everyday problems

education

From a prototype of artificial skin for people with burn injuries to environment-friendly LPG and kerosene cooking stoves, affordable cancer diagnosis technique to a device for detection of insecticides in fruits and vegetables, at least 143 such projects were on display at Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) during its annual technology exhibition (TechEx) on Sunday.

Students and teachers from around 50 institutions, including Indian Institute of Science (IISc-Bengaluru) and other IITs, participated in the event organised under two of the human resource development (HRD) ministry’s flagship programmes of — IMPRINT (IMPacting Research, INnovation and Technology) and Uchhatar Avishkar Yojana (UAY). The programmes are meant to provide solutions for day-to-day problems through research.

During the event Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said researchers should select subjects of social concerns. “The benefits of this research and these projects should reach the last person in the line. Research done in universities in developed countries has a special contribution to their progress. Our educational institutions have to play a similar role in building a new India,” he said.

A majority of the projects on display had some social relevance. For instance, under the healthcare section, a team from IIT-D, led by Professor Veena Koul presented their project on artificial skin for patients with burn injuries. The idea is to develop bio-artificial skin substitute to improve the quality of life of patients who have suffered 1st or 2nd degree burns or skin loss due to trauma, she said.

A team from IIT-Guwahati, led-by Professor Subhash C Mishra, has developed environment-friendly LPG and kerosene cooking stoves with porous radiant burners (PRB). According to team members, these stoves can save ₹8,000 crore per year in domestic consumption costs, in comparison to conventional LPG cylinders.

Some of the other major projects developed by students and faculty included health-monitoring robots, indigenously developed fire extinguishers and urban air quality monitoring network system. Students from Kendriya Vidyalayas as well as from engineering colleges in Delhi-NCR were also invited for the exhibition.

Director of IIT-D, V Ramgopal Rao, said that the under the IMPRINT and UAY programmes, researchers are zeroing in on a problem first and then building a team to solve the problem. “At IIT-Delhi, a lot of efforts have been taken to connect researchers with stakeholders in society to identify the correct set of problems and then use the IMPRINT and UAY schemes to develop a solution.”

